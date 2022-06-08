Alvaro Morata exit of secondary concern for Atletico Madrid

It wouldn’t be the summer if Alvaro Morata wasn’t on the move. The Spanish international and preferred number nine of Luis Enrique hasn’t stayed at one team for a period of more than two straight seasons since leaving Real Madrid back in 2014.

Although this summer it looks as if it might be a return to his old team in Atletico Madrid, after a two-year loan at Juventus. The Old Lady have a a €35m buy option according to Marca, but won’t exercise it.

They are still interested in having him in Turin and are trying to negotiate the price down, but Atletico Madrid will not allow him to leave for a small fee, as per Diario AS.

Los Rojiblancos have already rejected a €15m offer for him and are prepared to play hardball. Even if Atleti would happily pocket the money from a sale and pursue another forward, Los Colchoneros are perfectly content to enter the season with him leading the line. Bearing in mind, Morata would be flanked by Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha as things stand.

Based on the evidence of the last time Morata played under Diego Simeone though, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did exit. Atleti will likely want to ensure that it is well known that they will not accept a pittance for Morata. As with many players in June, clubs are in the early stages of negotiations and part of the equation is who will blink first.