WATCH: Dani Alves and Neymar Junior break up play-fight between Richarlison and Vinicius Junior

Domestic football has come to a close for the summer but the international game has been continuing apace in these last few weeks. La Roja and the rest of Europe are competing in the Nations League but South America’s giants have been pretty busy too.

Brazil have played two friendlies against South Korea and Japan, basing themselves in that part of the world as part of a training camp in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. That comes exactly 20 years after their last victorious campaign in 2002.

And there is a strong Spanish presence in the squad. Barcelona’s Dani Alves is still involved and there are three Real Madrid players – Eder Militao, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior. Paris Saint-Germain’s Barcelona old boy Neymar Junior is there too.

And several of them were involved in a funny moment during a training session last week. Everton striker Richarlison engaged in a play-fight with Vinicius and the incident had to be jokingly broken up by Alves and Neymar. There is clearly a good atmosphere in the camp.