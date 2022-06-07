Sevilla look to Galatasaray centre-back Marcao as potential Diego Carlos replacement

It is set to be a summer of change at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Julen Lopetegui’s future is up in the air and one of La Liga’s best centre-back partnerships looks set to be broken up – Diego Carlos has already joined Aston Villa and Jules Kounde will probably join Chelsea.

Managing that transition will be difficult but it seems that Sevilla are already working on it. The first order of the day is to find a replacement for Carlos – Fabrizio Romano reports that Galatasaray centre-back Marcao is one option being considered.

Marcao, 26, began his career at home in Brazil with Avai before securing a move to Atletico Paranaense. He embarked on a series of loans while with Atletico – to Guaratingueta, Ferroviaria, Atletico Goianiense and Rio Ave – before joining Portuguese side Chaves in a transfer in 2018. He joined Galatasaray after a season with them.

Since then he has made 140 appearances for the club. He is yet to be capped by Brazil.