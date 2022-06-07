Sergio Ramos working hard in the gym to be important for Paris Saint-Germain next season

Sergio Ramos is working hard in the gym. The Andalusian centre-back posted a picture of himself training during the off-season captioned: “Summer is also a time for training.”

Ramos will be determined to show what he can do next year. He left Real Madrid last summer after 17 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu to join Paris Saint-Germain but endured a campaign completely disrupted by injuries.

The 36-year-old featured for just 843 minutes for PSG across all competitions, playing 13 matches all season and contributing two goals. His lack of prominence is why he is currently training alone as opposed to playing with Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team.

But there is still life left in the veteran. He has another season to go in his contract at the Parc des Princes and will do everything he can to make it into Spain’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar, no matter how unlikely a prospect that may currently seem.

Ramos is one of the most decorated Spaniards to have ever pulled on the red shirt. He has earned 180 caps for his country and scored 23 goals, serving as a key part of that magnificent team that managed to win Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.