Sergi Roberto finally agrees contract renewal with Barcelona to the summer of 2023

Sergi Roberto will sign a new deal with Barcelona this week according to Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations between the player and the club have taken many twists and turns but the plan is to complete the deal this coming Friday. It will run until the summer of 2023.

Xavi Hernandez is said to have already approved the decision and believes that the Catalan can still play an important role at Camp Nou. The 30-year-old endured an injury-hit 2021/22 season, featuring for just 567 minutes across all competitions for Barcelona.

But he has a wealth of experience under his belt and brings real versatility to the table, capable of playing in midfield or at right-back. He has played 316 games for Barcelona.

His renewal will also have been on Barcelona’s terms from a financial perspective, freeing up the ability to reinvest the saved funds in the transfer market. La Blaugrana finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last year and have a lot of ground to make up.