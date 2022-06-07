Robert Lewandowski claims something has died within him at Bayern Munich

If there is one thing that Robert Lewandowski has been clear about, it is his desire to leave Bayern Munich. The Polish striker arrived in Bavaria on a free in 2014 and has won everything possible at the club, several times over. It appears he wants a new challenge.

In a fresh interview with German paper BILD, quoted by Marca, Lewandowski once again reiterated that there was only one thing on his mind this summer.

“I think it’s better that Bayern invest the money that I could bring in instead of keeping me until the end of my contract. I don’t want to force anything. I want to find the best solution for both parties. Bayern is one of the biggest club in the world, a dream club for many players. I want this to end, we aren’t enemies. I am sure that we will find an agreement together.”

Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted that he had been in contact with Lewandowski on Monday, with the two declaring their stances once again, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Lewandowski seems set in his stance though, even if he doesn’t want to make enemies.

“I know what I had at Bayern and I appreciate it a lot. I also know that I have been doing everything possible not to disappoint the club and the fans during the last 8 years. I have always tried to give the best of me, in order to meet the expectations of the team and the fans. I appreciate the fans.”

Yesterday Lewandowski had been even more assertive with his demands, telling a Polish outlet that something had died in him at Bayern and doing all but admitting it was only Barcelona he is interested in heading to.