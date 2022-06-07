Real Madrid have learned how much it will cost to prise Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Manchester City this summer and Real Madrid could very well be his next destination. That is according to a report by Marca, who assert that Jesus and City decided to part ways back in April.

The Brazilian’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer of 2023 and both parties agree that the best option for the 25-year-old is a fresh challenge. City have brought in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer so are well-stocked up front.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have all been connected with moves for Jesus while Madrid are interested having recently being offered the player. It is thought he would cost between €45-50m and command an annual salary of €7.5m.

Jesus joined City at the beginning of 2017 from Palmeiras and has since contributed 95 goals and 46 assists in 236 appearances for the Premier League club. He has also earned 56 caps for the Brazilian national team and scored 19 goals.