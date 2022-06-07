Barcelona will move for Angel di Maria if they fail in their pursuit of Raphinha

Barcelona are seriously considering moving for Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria. They had wanted to target Leeds United forward Raphinha but the Premier League club are demanding too high a fee for the Brazilian.

Leeds are asking for close to €60m for Raphinha while Barcelona are willing to go as high as about €35m. The club’s sporting director Mateu Alemany will travel to England to try and unblock the transfer this week but in the event that he cannot and Ousmane Dembele decides against renewing his deal at Camp Nou Diario AS report they will go for Di Maria.

Di Maria, formerly of Real Madrid, will become a free agent at the end of this month and had been in conversation with Juventus. But it is understood that he would prefer returning to Spain over relocating to Italy. He would, however, have to take a pay-cut.

The 34-year-old wants to spend one more year in Europe to ensure he arrives at the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine national team in peak form. He will charge €7.5m for the season and then plans to return home to end his career with Rosario Central.