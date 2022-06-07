Barcelona weighing up alternative should Robert Lewandowski deal collapse

Robert Lewandowski has been adamant about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer and it seems as if Barcelona are to be his destination should he get his away. While the Pole is doing everything to facilitate the move, Barcelona are putting together a back-up plan in case they cannot persuade Bayern to part with him.

That back-up plan goes by the name of Gerard Moreno. According to Sport, the 30-year-old has been suggested as an alternative to Lewandowski in the offices on Carrer d’Aristides Maillol. Although he suffered an injury hit season last year, Moreno was the star of the Yellow Submarine during the victorious Europa League campaign and was subsequently nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Villarreal would reportedly be willing to accept an offer of around €40m for Moreno, who has a contract until 2027. That would represent a similar cost as the Blaugrana are planning for Lewandowski, in their attempts to bring in a quality central striker.

Whether Villarreal would make it so easy for them remains to be seen. Moreno signed a new contract last August and with five years remaining on it, combined with a €100m release clause, there is no pressure on President Francisco Roig to sell. Equally, Moreno is a different profile of forward to Lewandowski and would represent a change of tact for Xavi Hernandez.

