Barcelona remain confident that they will agree new deal with Gavi in the coming weeks

Barcelona are not worried about Gavi’s contractual situation according to Mundo Deportivo. Negotiations to renew the 17-year-old’s current deal are rumbling on and the Catalan club remain confident that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

Gavi wants to stay at Camp Nou and Barcelona are unafraid of the prospect of him joining another club. Contact between the club and Ivan de la Pena, Gavi’s agent, have been continuous over the past few weeks. Things should accelerate this coming week.

Gavi has been shining on international duty since Barcelona’s season came to a close. He was the best player on the pitch as La Roja drew with Portugal at the Benito Villamarin in his home city of Seville last Thursday and scored his first goal for the Spanish national team on Sunday evening in their draw with the Czech Republic in Prague.

His current contract with Barcelona is set to expire in the summer of 2023 but the club’s idea is to tie him down long-term with a huge release clause like they have already successfully done with Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo.