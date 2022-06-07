Barcelona are already setting a hugely significant summer in motion

Barcelona are ready for a busy summer according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan club are focused on moving on players that do not fit in Xavi Hernandez’s vision for the club and instead bringing in players who do – all while toeing the line their finances dictate.

They are optimistic they will be able to sign Robert Lewandowski. The player wants to come – the only issue for Barcelona is creating the financial conditions to enable the deal.

They are beginning to accept the idea that Ousmane Dembele will not be a Barcelona player next season and that he will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of June.

Martin Braithwaite has publicly claimed that he would like to see out his contract at Camp Nou until it expires in the summer of 2024 but it is understood the club will move him on.

Manchester United are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong but it is understood that an official offer has not yet arrived for the 25-year-old Dutchman. His future remains unclear.

Barcelona want to sign both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea but they have not yet spoken to the club about them. They first need to bring down their wage bill.

Raphinha of Leeds United is also highly considered at Camp Nou but an offer will not be forthcoming until Dembele’s future is resolved. The Brazilian will not come on the cheap.

At right-back, Sergino Dest is liked by Barcelona’s technical staff but he could be allowed to leave should the right offer come in. That would enable Dani Alves to stay at the club.

Barcelona are still in conversation with Gavi and are optimistic that the Andalusian teenager will extend his contract in the near future. He is becoming increasingly key.

And finally, Memphis Depay’s future depends on the market. He is a useful player to have in the squad but he could be sold if Barcelona’s financial situation dictates that.