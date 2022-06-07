Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa undergoes successful operation in Navarre

Angel Correa has revealed that he has undergone a successful operation and is on the road to recovery. The Atletico Madrid forward had to leave the Argentine national team’s concentration in order to go under the knife and rectify a previous issue.

That is according to Marca, who report that Correa had to correct a scar left over from another operation he had in the United States in 2014 relating to cardiac microsurgery. This particular operation was dermatological surgery at the University Clinic of Navarre.

“I am very happy to tell you that everything went well,” Correa wrote in a Twitter post. “Thank you all for the messages of support, they helped me to stay positive. Now it is time to rest and recover to come back stronger.”

Correa, 27, is a key part of Diego Simeone’s squad at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine made 49 appearances across all competitions for Los Rojiblancos in 2021/22, contributing 13 goals and six assists.

Born and raised in Rosario, he began his career with San Lorenzo before joining Atletico in 2014. He has since made 329 appearances for the club, contributing 59 goals and 53 assists. He has earned 21 caps for the Argentine national team and scored three goals.