WATCH: Lionel Messi scores all five goals as Argentina beat Estonia 5-0

Argentina beat Estonia 5-0 at El Sadar on Sunday evening and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi scored all five goals.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring with a penalty in the eighth minute before scoring again in the 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th.

La Albiceleste completely dominated proceedings, completing 918 passes and controlling 79% of possession. It followed on from their impressive 3-0 win over Italy in La Finalissima last week.

Their final game before disbanding for the summer takes place this weekend when they face their great rivals Brazil in a friendly.

That will be the first time they have met since last summer, when Argentina beat them in Rio de Janeiro to win the Copa America.

Messi and Argentina are in fine form, with many backing them as one of the favourites for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. They made it to the final in Brazil in 2014 but lost to Germany.