Valencia on the verge of appointing Gennaro Gattuso to replace Jose Bordalas

Gennaro Gattuso is set to replace Jose Bordalas and become Valencia’s new coach according to Fabrizio Romano.

The official announcement will come in the next few hours with the Italian signing a two-year deal worth €3m per season.

Los Che finished ninth in La Liga last season, eleven points behind Villarreal and a place in the Europa Conference League. They also made it to the final of the Copa del Rey only to lose to Real Betis.

In appointing Gattuso they have a man with a lot of experience under his belt. He enjoyed a decorated playing career that took in spells with Perugia, Rangers, Salernitana, Milan and Sion.

He earned 73 caps with Italy and was a key part of the side that won the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Gattuso entered coaching following his retirement in 2013 and has since led Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, Milan Primavera, Milan and Napoli.