Thibaut Courtois claps back at Mark Goldbridge for criticising elements of his game

Thibaut Courtois will not tolerate any shade.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper clapped back at Mark Goldbridge for suggesting he was not quick off his line or good with his feet.

The Belgian responded by tweeting photos of him coming out off his line to claim high balls in last month’s Champions League final in Paris, when Madrid beat Liverpool.

Even though it was Vinicius Junior who scored the winning goal in that game it was Courtois who enjoyed the greatest of praise following the final whistle.

He made nine saves across the 90 minutes – a record in a Champions League final – to cap what has been an absolutely superb season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtois played 51 games across all competitions in 2021/22 and conceded just 46 goals. The Belgian also kept a remarkable 22 clean sheets.

He has been a pillar of the Madrid team that won both La Liga and the Champions League.