Saul Niguez set to stay at Atletico Madrid after returning from difficult season at Chelsea

Saul Niguez has returned to Atletico Madrid after a season on loan at Chelsea according to Marca. The Spaniard found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League and featured for just 1,200 minutes across 23 games at Stamford Bridge.

Despite this, it is understood that Saul is returning to the Spanish capital to stay. Diego Simone is said to like his versatility and his ability to play in both midfield and defence.

Born and raised in Elche, Saul began his career with Real Madrid before switching to Los Rojiblancos at the age of 14. After three years playing with Atletico B and a season on loan at Rayo Vallecano he broke into Atletico’s first team in 2014.

He has since played 340 games for the club across all competitions, providing 43 goals and 20 assists. The 27-year-old has also managed to earn international recognition, making 19 appearances with La Roja and contributing three goals for his country.