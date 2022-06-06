Robert Lewandowski confirms he only wants Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed the only transfer offer he is considering is from Barcelona.

Polish international Lewandowski has firmly stated his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer despite his current contract running until 2023.

Lewandowski’s future is dominating the agenda at the Allianz Arena, but former president Uli Hoeness hinted the club will hold the 33-year-old to his contract, if they cannot sign a replacement.

However, Lewandowski has continued on his crusade to secure a departure from the club, with a major hint over his preference to join Barcelona in the coming weeks.

“I want to leave Bayern Munich, that’s for sure”, as per an interview with Onet Sport.

“Loyalty and respect are more important than business but they don’t want to listen to me.

“I’ve always been at the club’s full disposal, but the best thing is to find a solution together. You can’t decide by going in one direction only.

“Something inside me is dead, I want to go away to have more emotions in my life.

“Who would want to join Bayern knowing what’s happening to me?

“I have not considered any other offer than that of Barcelona.”

Lewandowski’s latest comments will reignite the debate over how Bayern will handle the situation as they look to ensure a positive resolution.

The club are publicly claiming they will push Lewandowski to complete his contract if necessary, but that looks unlikely, with Barcelona plotting a move.

The main stumbling blocks to a deal come in Bavaria and Catalonia, with Liverpool rejecting Bayern’s initial offer for Sadio Mane, and Barcelona struggling to raise the €45m asking price.

