Real Sociedad planning to keep the same four centre-backs in place for next season

Real Sociedad are planning to retain the same four centre-backs next season for the second summer running according to Marca – Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand and Jon Pacheco.

Urko Gonzalez de Zarate will also be in the picture.

Elustondo and Le Normand will remain the first-choice partnership at the heart of the Basque side’s defence and it has proven successful. They kept 19 clean sheets last term.

Modibo Sagnan, the last centre-back La Real signed, will go out on loan again.

La Real finished sixth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Europa League for the third season running. They will hope to continue building under Imanol Alguacil and continue to compete with the likes of Real Betis and Villarreal for the title of the best of the rest.

They will also try to put more pressure on Sevilla, who came fourth in the table last year.