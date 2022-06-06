Real Madrid in direct negotiations with Monaco over the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are in direct negotiations with Monaco over the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni according to Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the midfielder but are cogniscent that his first choice is the Santiago Bernabeu. Add-ons and things of that type are currently being thrashed out.

Madrid are keen to bring in a big summer signing after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. They had thought that he was going to join from PSG only for him to decide to stay at the Parc des Princes.

But Tchouameni would be a superb acquisition. The 22-year-old has been highly impressive for Monaco since joining the club in 2020 and is one of the most promising midfielders in Europe.

He made 50 appearances for Monaco across all competitions last season, contributing five goals and three assists. He has earned eight caps for the French national team, scoring once. Monaco finished third in Ligue 1.