Pep Guardiola responds to Barcelona’s reported interest in Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola has responded to rumours linking Bernardo Silva with a move to Barcelona. The Portuguese is one of Guardiola’s most important players at Manchester City and unsurprisingly Guardiola was dismissive of Barcelona’s reported interest.

“They will have a difficult time,” he said.

Silva wanted to leave City last summer only to be convinced to stay by Guardiola. It appears the Catalan will have a similar challenge on his hands this close-season. La Blaugrana are keen to bring in a right-sided wide player to replace Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

And they could do a lot worse than Silva. The 27-year-old joined City from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and has since become one of European football’s finest technicians. Born and raised in Lisbon, he joined Monaco after breaking through Benfica’s youth system.

Silva made 50 appearances for City across all competitions throughout 2021/22 and contributed 13 goals and seven assists to a team that won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons. He has earned 68 caps for the Portuguese national team and played against La Roja at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday evening.