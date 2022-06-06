Neymar Junior scores winning goal as Brazil beat Japan in Tokyo

Brazil secured a 1-0 victory over Japan in Tokyo on Monday. Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Neymar Junior – formerly of Barcelona – scored the winning goal courtesy of a penalty in the 77th minute.

Brazil have been training in South Korea and Japan over the past couple of weeks and beat South Korea 5-1 in another friendly last Thursday. They are going through their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Tite’s side have been drawn in Group G, where they will face off against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. They will go to the Middle East as one of the competition’s favourites – no other nation has lifted the World Cup more than their five times.

And Brazil are in a good moment. They lost the final of the Copa America to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro last summer but have generally been all-conquering since Tite took charge. They will be determined to win their first World Cup in 20 years.