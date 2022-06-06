Marseille emerge as contender for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic’s signature

Marseille have emerged as an option for Miralem Pjanic this summer transfer window according to a report by GazzettaFoot carried by Mundo Deportivo. They believe that the Bosnian could serve as the replacement for Aston Villa-bound Boubacar Kamara.

Pjanic has spent the season on loan in Turkey with Besiktas but has returned to his parent club Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez does not see him as serving as part of his first team next season and will look to move him on. Pjanic is one of the highest earners in the squad.

And that could prove a stumbling block. Pjanic earns about €10m per year at Barcelona after costing them €60m in the summer of 2020 when they signed him from Juventus in a part-exchange that saw Arthur Melo go the other way. €30m still needs to be amortised.

Marseille would like to sign the playmaker on a loan deal. Napoli are also interested. Pjanic has spent the bulk of his career in France and Italy – the 32-year-old has represented Metz, Lyon, Roma and Juventus as well as Barcelona and Besiktas.