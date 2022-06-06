Marco Asensio set for first Spain start since 2020 in Switzerland

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio looks set for his first Spain start since 2020 on June 9.

La Roja face their third UEFA Nations League game this month, after successive draws against Portugal and the Czech Republic, to kick off the 2022/23 campaign.

Asensio was recalled to the squad by Luis Enrique, after over 12 months out of his plans, with the former Barcelona coach urging the 26-year-old to seize his incoming chance.

He came off the bench in Prague, but his last start came in during the 1-1 friendly draw in the Netherlands in October 2020, with no competitive start since the 2018 World Cup defeat to Russia.

Enrique is likely to rotate other areas of his side, after a lacklustre performance last time out, with La Blaugrana duo Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also in line to return.

Spain face Switzerland at the Stade de Genève, before returning to Andalucia for their final game of the month, at home to the Czechs, on June 12.