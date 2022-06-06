Manchester United are in direct negotiations with Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are in direct negotiations with Barcelona over a move for Frenkie de Jong according to Fabrizio Romano.

La Blaugrana want a fee in the region of €85m for the Dutch international and United still need to convince him to join them.

De Jong’s priority is to stay at Barcelona and if he leaves he wants to join a club playing Champions League football. United will be playing in the Europa League next season.

They finished sixth by the skin of their teeth and have been directionless since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.

The one positive for De Jong is the presence of Erik ten Hag, who was appointed as United’s coach this summer. He worked with him at Ajax before joining Barcelona in 2019.

The 25-year-old, who has 40 caps and one goal for the Netherlands to his name, has made 139 first-team appearances for Barcelona, contributing 13 goals and 17 assists.