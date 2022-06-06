La Liga

Luis Enrique demands Spain improve after Czech draw

Spain boss Luis Enrique has called for his players to immediately improve after they were held to a 2-2 draw in Prague.

La Roja picked a second successive draw from their opening two games of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League after being held 1-1 by Portugal last week.

Enrique’s charges struggled for attacking spark against an impressive Czech Republic side with the visitors twice coming from behind to secure a point.

First international goals for Gavi, as the Barcelona teenager became the youngest ever senior goal scorer for Spain, and Inigo Martinez, were bright sparks on a frustrating night for Enrique.

“We improved in the second half but it’s not enough”, as per reports from Marca.

“However, we are not the only ones, I have already seen this happening in other national teams in this competition.

“We were never comfortable against a rival that caused us problems from the first minute.

We have to improve on many things, including myself.”

Spain now wrap up their mini-marathon of games in Switzerland on June 9 before returning to Andalucia to host the Czechs on June 12.

Enrique is expected to reshuffle his starting options for the two remaining fixtures, however, La Blaugrana star Ansu Fati is still struggling to get fit.

