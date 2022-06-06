Liverpool pull out of Gavi race

Premier League giants Liverpool have opted to end their transfer interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi.

Gavi has shot to stardom during his first season of La Liga football with an ongoing regular first team role at the Camp Nou despite not turning 18 until August.

The teenage sensation has also broken into the La Roja senior squad, becoming both the youngest ever capped player and goal scorer for Spain, in a whirlwind 12 months.

However, his club future has been up for consistent speculation, due to his current deal expiring next summer.

Liverpool were willing to pay his €50m release clause, in order to trigger negotiations, but as per reports from Diario Sport, Gavi intends to sign an extension in the coming weeks.

As part of his renewal, a new €1bn exit clause will be inserted into his deal, with the Reds now admitting defeat in their attempts to sign the Andalucian schemer next month.