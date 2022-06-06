Lionel Scaloni compares Lionel Messi to Rafa Nadal after star turn against Estonia

Argentina beat Estonia 5-0 at El Sadar on Sunday evening and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi scored all five goals.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring with a penalty in the eighth minute before scoring again in the 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th.

La Albiceleste completely dominated proceedings, completing 918 passes and controlling 79% of possession. It followed on from their impressive 3-0 win over Italy in La Finalissima last week.

“I do not know what else to say,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said of Messi post-match in comments carried by Mundo Albiceleste. “It is very difficult.

“It is like Rafa Nadal, what are you going to say? You have no words left to describe him and especially for what he generates. It is something unique and it is a pleasure to have him in this group, to coach him, his behaviour and how he represents this shirt.

“We only have words of thanks.

“I do not think he is just Argentina’s heritage – he belongs to the world. The day he does not play any more we are going to miss him so I hope he keeps playing and that everyone enjoys him and protects him because he is a pleasure to watch.”

Their final game before disbanding for the summer takes place this weekend when they face their great rivals Brazil in a friendly.

That will be the first time they have met since last summer, when Argentina beat them in Rio de Janeiro to win the Copa America.

Messi and Argentina are in fine form, with many backing them as one of the favourites for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. They made it to the final in Brazil in 2014 but lost to Germany.