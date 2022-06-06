Gennaro Gattuso gives the green light to Valencia’s sale of Carlos Soler

Valencia are on the verge of appointing Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach and one of his first acts has been to give the green light to the sale of Carlos Soler.

That is according to Diario AS as carried by Mundo Deportivo, who report that Soler – currently away with Luis Enrique’s La Roja – is being monitored by Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Soler’s contract at Mestalla expires in the summer of 2023 and Los Che believe that now is the correct time to cash in on him. They want to sell the 25-year-old midfielder for a fee in the region of around €40m.

Barcelona’s financial situation would probably rule them out of the race for his signature but Atletico could be better-placed. Diego Simeone is said to like him and has thought about moving for him in the past. They would need to sell in order to afford him, however.