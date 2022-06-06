Ferran Jutgla set for Club Brugge after Barcelona exit

Ferran Jutgla looks set to join Club Brugge this month following his impending exit from Barcelona.

Jutgla confirmed via Twitter his plan to leave the Camp Nou this summer after growing frustrated at a lack of first team action in Catalonia.

Barcelona were unwilling to activate his 12-month extension clause next month with the 23-year-old opting to move on.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jutgla’s representatives have been in talks with the Belgian club over a deal in recent days.

Ferran Jutglá will sign his contract as new Club Brugge player this week. Barça receive €5m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, as sell-on clause for 10% of future sale. 🛩🇧🇪 #transfers Personal terms already agreed too. https://t.co/MvtF2SWiPm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

However, due to Barcelona’s retaining option on him, they are due a fee, with Club Brugge aiming for a €5-6m deal for the striker.

Jutgla was brought into the Barcelona reserve ranks in 2021, after spells with third tier side Sant Andreu and neighbours Espanyol.

After catching the eye with 19 goals in 32 games in the first half of 2021/22, Jutgla was promoted into the first team, but he failed to impress Xavi enough to secure a new contract.