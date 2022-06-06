Carles Perez linked with La Liga return at Villarreal

Former Barcelona winger Carles Perez could be on his way back to La Liga this summer with Villarreal tracking him.

Perez has endured a mixed two seasons in Italy after joining Serie A giants AS Roma permanently at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, despite having two further years still to run on his contract in the Italian capital, the 24-year-old is rumoured to be keen on a return to Spain.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Jose Mourinho’s interest in Bodo Glimt star Ola Solbakken could decide Perez’s fate at the Stadio Olimpico.

Villarreal are confident of sealing a €5m deal, almost half of what AS Roma paid to bring him to the club in 2020, but the Yellow Submarine will not be able to guarantee him a first team slot.

Unai Emery is looking to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks as he prepares for possible key departures ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.