Bayern Munich prepared to block Robert Lewandowski exit

Bayern Munich are prepared to hold Robert Lewandowski to his contract next season.

Polish international Lewandowski has confirmed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, after eight campaigns at the club, despite still having 12 months left on his current deal.

However, the Bundesliga champions remain determined to hold onto their star asset, despite Barcelona’s growing interest in signing the 33-year-old.

As per reports from Marca, former Bayern president Uli Hoeness hinted the club remain unmoved by the situation, due the lack of a suitable replacement for Lewandowski.

“I’ve always said, if we don’t get an alternative, to replace him, (which seems difficult) then I would advocate, for him to stay another year”, he said.

“From there, we have to see if he goes on a free transfer next year, or maybe extends his contract.”

Hoeness’ comments verify the club are working on contingency plans for the 2022/23 season as Lewandowski appears determined to force an exit.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Bavaria, but the Champions League finalists have rejected Bayern’s interest, as they aim to keep the Senegalese star at Anfield.