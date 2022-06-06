Barcelona lock down date to begin pre-season for the 2022/23 campaign

Barcelona are already preparing for the 2022/23 season.

Xavi Hernandez and his troops will return to the Ciutat Esportiva on July fourth according to Marca. The players will carry out the usual medical tests in the morning before training.

La Blaugrana will travel to the United States later that month to play Inter Miami in Miami and then New York Red Bulls in New York. The last time they travelled to the United States was three years ago in the summer of 2019.

They have also travelled there in the summers of 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

It will be Xavi’s first pre-season as Barcelona coach and he will be under no illusions as to the gravity of its importance. The Catalan club finished 13 points behind Real Madrid last season in La Liga and need to make that ground up in the 2022/23 season.

Most of the Barcelona squad are yet to go on their holidays as they are currently on duty with their respective international teams.