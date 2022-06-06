Aurelien Tchouameni asks AS Monaco to accept Real Madrid bid

AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has asked the Ligue 1 club to accept Real Madrid’s offer for him.

Les Bleus star Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a switch to the Spanish capital despite last minute interest in him from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are in direct talks with AS Monaco and Tchouameni’s representatives.

Real Madrid will be in direct negotiations with AS Monaco again this week for Aurelién Tchouaméni. Paris Saint-Germain sources also feel he's fighting to join Real Madrid as soon as possible. ⭐️🇫🇷 #transfers Real are discussing about add-ons and more with Monaco. Key week ahead. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

Tchouameni has developed into one of the hottest prospects in French football after racking up 50 appearances for Monaco across all competitions in 2021/22, with five goals and three assists.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim a deal is edging closer to completion and Tchouameni has reached out during international duty with France.

The 22-year-old has asked Monaco to accept Real Madrid’s interest with the two clubs still some distance apart on a fee.

Real Madrid are aiming to keep the transfer at a maximum price of €85m with Monaco holding out for over €90m.