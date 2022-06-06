Angel di Maria emerges as potential Ousmane Dembele replacement for Barcelona

Barcelona are considering a move for Angel di Maria according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. The 34-year-old Argentine winger’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire at the end of this month and he will be heading for pastures new.

La Blaugrana would move for Di Maria if Ousmane Dembele does not renew his contract at Camp Nou and leaves on a free transfer. They had hoped to sign Raphinha from Leeds United but the Brazilian is proving to be too expensive.

Juventus are the club that have shown the most interest in Di Maria but it is thought that the player is stalling in the hope that Barcelona become an option. His priority is to arrive at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in top shape so he would accept a one-year deal.

Di Maria scored for La Albiceleste last week when they beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to win La Finalissima. Aside from PSG he has also played for Rosario Central, Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has earned 122 caps for the Argentine national team.