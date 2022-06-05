(WATCH) Gavi sets La Roja goal scoring record in Prague

Spain’s latest teenage prodigy Gavi has set another personal La Roja record in Prague.

The Barcelona midfielder set a new record as Spain’s youngest ever senior international, aged 17 years and 62 days, after facing Italy in October.

However, the precocious teenager has broken more ground in Spain’s UEFA Nations League trip to the Czech Republic.

Despite struggling to react to the setback of Jakub Pesek’s early breakthrough for the hosts, Luis Enrique’s charges stayed in the contest before the interval.

That persistence eventually paid off in added time as Gavi stepped past his marker inside the box to curl the visitors level on the night.

😍 Gavi gets his first senior international goal for Spain with an exquisite finish. ⭐ What a bright future this young man has ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/m4EDeV4FX0 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 5, 2022

Gavi’s first senior international goal now gives the Andalucian born schemer the ‘double’ of youngest ever cap and goal scorer for Spain.

Wonderkid 💫 🇪🇸 Gavi becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer (17 years, 304 days), surpassing Ansu Fati (17 years, 311 days) 👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/nUZcm4dkyL — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 5, 2022

His strike in the Czech capital comes at the age of 17 years and 304 days old, which breaks the record of his club teammate Ansu Fati, by a week.

