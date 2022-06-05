Spain draw in Prague on Gavi’s historical night

Spain’s winless start to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League has continued with a 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic.

La Roja were forced to twice come from behind to secure a point in Prague and follow up their 1-1 draw with Portugal in the competition’s curtain raiser last week.

Jakub Pesek’s early goal shocked Luis Enrique’s side before Barcelona teenager Gavi created a new chapter in Spanish national team history just before the break.

The midfielder set a new record as the youngest senior Spanish international, at 17 years and 62 days in October, and his neat finish made him the ‘double’ winner of appearances and goals.

😍 Gavi gets his first senior international goal for Spain with an exquisite finish. ⭐ What a bright future this young man has ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/m4EDeV4FX0 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 5, 2022

His equaliser, at 17 years and 304 days old, breaks the record of his club teammate Ansu Fati, by a week.

Wonderkid 💫 🇪🇸 Gavi becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer (17 years, 304 days), surpassing Ansu Fati (17 years, 311 days) 👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/nUZcm4dkyL — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 5, 2022

However, despite the narrative looking favourably for Gavi and Spain, the hosts deservedly retook the lead just after the hour mark as Jan Kutcha’s dinked them 2-1 in front.

Jan Kuchta, that is a DELICIOUS chip! 🍟 Czech lead 2-1! #CZESPA pic.twitter.com/kk8VtLwoF8 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 5, 2022

Spain rallied in the final stages, and Enrique’s charges got their reward in the dying seconds, as Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez nodded home his first international goal.

Spain's second beautiful goal from Inigo Martinez 🇪🇸❤️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b4EhC3k9IN — SHA3WAZA (@SHA3WAZA_2) June 5, 2022

Spain now wrap up their mini-marathon of games in Switzerland on June 9 before returning to Andalucia to host the Czechs on June 12.

Images via Getty Images