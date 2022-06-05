Robert Lewandowski not intending on doing pre-season with Bayern Munich

The situation of Robert Lewandowski continues to be in a state of doubt, as both the player and Bayern Munich remain firm in their positions.

The Polish forward has made it clear publicly that he is keen to leave Munich and the latest news is that he will not attend Bayern’s preseason plans at the start of July, as per Sport1/Sport.

Even so, Bayern’s President Herbert Hainer remains stubborn on the club’s position too.

“It surprised me that Robert communicated it in that way. I wouldn’t have done it that way.”

The quotes are from an interview with BILD, carried by Diario AS, where he was also asked about where Lewandowski would play next season.

“I’m not worried about that. Robert is a professional. I am convinced that he will play for us next season.”

It seems Lewandowski and his agent Pini Zahavi are equally sure of getting their way, otherwise they wouldn’t have taken such public steps to force an exit. That path appears to lead to Barcelona, who are keen to make Lewandowski the jewel of their front line. If Bayern do accept that as reality, the key question will be whether Barcelona can meet their transfer fee demands.