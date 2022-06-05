Ousmane Dembele on the verge of signing for new club

When Ousmane Dembele arrived in Barcelona, he did so with the task of replacing Neymar Junior in a deal costing the club €140m in transfer fee alone. Yet five years later, it appears he may be about to leave out the back door.

Dembele’s contract is up on the 30th of June and despite Xavi Hernandez’s best efforts to recover the player, it appears the French winger will leave Camp Nou.

According to Talksport, Dembele is just one step away from signing with Chelsea, as per Marca. A move to London would reunite Dembele with Thomas Tuchel, his manager at Borussia Dortmund under whom he excelled.

His agent has maintained that no deal is done with any club and they are open to all possibilities, but overall the chances of him staying in Spain seem slim. Dembele and Barcelona have failed to thrash out an agreement over the course of a year of negotiations and it would take one side to compromise on their demands in order to change something on that front.

The worry for Barcelona fans will be that the club is not in a financial position to sign someone of the same talent this transfer window.