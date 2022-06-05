Nico Gonzalez attracting interest from Premier League

Barcelona are being forced into a number of decisions they may rather avoid, but given their financial situation and the work that must be done to strengthen the squad, may have to sell players that they would rather hang onto to. One such player that may fall victim to those market forces is Nico Gonzalez.

The hulking midfielder burst onto the scene at the start of the season under Ronald Koeman but found playing time hard to come by in the second half of the season.

With the eruption of Gavi, Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong all competing for a starting spot and the potential arrival of Franck Kessie, Nico may end up as the odd one out of the midfield more often than not.

On Saturday reports emerged that several La Liga teams were keen on taking Nico on loan in order to give him more minutes, but Sport have now revealed that Nico could end up in the Premier League.

Wolves are supposedly interested in signing Nico either on loan or permanently. Should Barcelona attempt to sign Ruben Neves, they would also be open to including Nico in the deal.

Built differently from many La Masia midfielders, Nico is tidy on the ball but also uses his physical presence and powerful running to influence matters further up the pitch. Equally, he doesn’t have the same eye for the final pass as many ‘interiors’ at Barcelona do.