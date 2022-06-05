Luis Enrique hints at reason David de Gea isn’t Spain’s number one

Since returning to the job in November of 2019, Luis Enrique Martinez has unquestionably got a tune out of the Spanish national side.

Returning them to the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2012, La Roja once again appear capable of competing with the best from around the world.

He continues to do so in his way however. Never afraid of causing a stir, Luis Enrique has selected and left out players he wants, rather than those that should be there on the general consensus.

One high profile example is David de Gea. The Manchester United goalkeeper was named player of the season at Old Trafford, yet left out of the squad – Unai Simon has been number one for some time too.

Currently, Simon is in the squad with Brentford’s David Raya and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, three options that Luis Enrique is happy with.

“I look to have three starting goalkeepers and I think that right now I have them. Honestly. I wouldn’t have an issue with any of the three of them starting.”

Marca covered his press conference ahead of their Sunday match against the Czech Republic, with Luis Enrique also perhaps explaining the reasons that de Gea is no longer his first choice.

“Unai has accumulated some interesting experience. A goalkeeper should start the play and generate the first superiority, they must dominate the aerial play.”

“I need a goalkeeper that transmits peace and calmness to me, that doesn’t mean they won’t make mistakes, errors are part of football. What they generate I like a lot.”

For all his virtues, de Gea has never been the strongest under a high ball nor is he as comfortable with some with the ball at his feet. It’s clear that Luis Enrique feels he can trust Unai Simon far more, even if that does include mistakes.