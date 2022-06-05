Luis Enrique confirms Ansu Fati injury blow

Luis Enrique has confirmed Ansu Fati could miss the remainder of the international window due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Enrique opted to recall the Barcelona striker for this month’s UEFA Nations League games following an extended period away from the national team through injury.

Initial estimates hinted at Fati being eased back into Enrique’s starting XI with the former La Blaugrana coach expressing confidence over Fati’s progress from long term injury absences.

However, after not featuring off the substitutes bench in last week’s 1-1 draw with Portugal in Seville, Fati was left out of the matchday panel for tonight’s trip to the Czech Republic.

“We don’t know if he will play this month”, as per reports from Marca.

Enrique will continue to assess the situation surrounding his teenage starlet but the current stance hints at more frustration for Fati.

Spain wrap up their mini-marathon of games with a trip to Switzerland on June 9 before returning to Andalucia to host the Czechs on June 12.