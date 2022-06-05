Koke responds to Thibaut Courtois comments following Champions League win

Thibaut Courtois was the star of the show in Paris as Real Madrid won the Champions League final, making nine saves and very much saving Real Madrid too.

After it, he was keen to set the record straight on television. Not only did he call out media for not giving him enough respect previously, he also said it was ‘nice to be on the good side of history’, many of whom saw this as a dig at his former side Atletico Madrid.

Courtois also maintained that he had always wished to play for Real Madrid and never had any intention of returning to their rivals. The Belgian ‘keeper was there for three years, winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga. In the process he accumulated over a 100 matches for Atleti, meaning he was given a plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano – which was then removed by fans after the Champions League final and his comments.

While on international duty, Courtois’ former teammate Koke Resurreccion was asked about the Belgian’s words, given he is now captain of Atletico Madrid. Diario AS reported his answer.

“There’s no need to give more importance to what he said. It’s his opinion and you have to respect it. More than being on the good side or the other, we are fans of a team and a support. You should never forget where you came from. You always have to have maximum respect for what Tibu said and now it’s in the past.”