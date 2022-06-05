Jose Luis Morales appears to signal end of Levante spell ahead of move

Levante have been one of La Liga’s great entertaining sides in recent years and in no small part down to captain Jose Luis Morales.

The veteran winger has achieved cult hero status in La Liga, with fans of Levante and neutrals alike, but at the age of 34 seems set to leave the club.

That’s according to Marca. The Madrid paper say that Morales had a clause in his contract which automatically rescinded his deal if Levante were relegated. Although he listened to Levante’s offer to stay at the club, it appears he won’t be continuing there.

Morales won’t be going far though either. It appears as if he is set to sign a deal with Villarreal this summer, less than an hour north of Valencia.

The latest sign seemingly pointing to the move was an Instagram post from the player, in which he quoted a song from Manu Carrasco in the caption, a segment saying:

“So don’t come to me with lectures. And put yourself in that position before speaking. Now don’t confiscate my ideas, you don’t want to take me to your fold. I will die with these boots on and if I lose, let it be down to me.”

Morales will likely be back at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium before too long as well: with renovations ongoing at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal will be playing their home games at Levante’s ground for almost all of 2022.