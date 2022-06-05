Girona clinch Segunda Division play off final with Tenerife

Girona have secured a place in the 2021/22 Segunda Division play off final thanks to a dramatic comeback win over Eibar.

The Catalans headed to the Basque Country with a 1-0 deficit, following their first leg defeat on June 2, but they hit the ground running from the start in Gipuzkoa.

Borja Garcia’s brilliant strike inside the first 90 seconds levelled the tie on aggregate and set the stage for battle at the Estadio Ipurua.

However, despite the contest ticking on into extra time, Cristhian Stuani came off the bench to head home a second for the visitors, and completely turn the tide against Eibar.

Girona will now face Tenerife in a two legged final to decide the final La Liga entrant for the 2022/23 campaign.

Tenerife sealed their final place, with a 3-1 aggregate win over Canarian neighbours Las Palmas after Enric Gallego netted a second leg brace in Gran Canaria.

