Getafe pursuing big name striker this summer

Getafe appear to be in the market for a high-profile striker this summer.

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea star Diego Costa has been offered to the club according to Diario AS. The 33-year-old wants to return to Spain after spending last season at Atletico Mineiro.

His name is not the one making the most waves at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez though. Reports from Sport have it that Getafe are keen to bring Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic to the club. The Real Madrid man is one of nine players that could leave the club this summer and Getafe are proposing a loan, although Madrid would have to continue paying at least half of his supposed €10m wages.

Getafe have some funds to spend on their squad after the sales of Hugo Duro to Valencia and Mathias Olivera to Napoli. Last season Enes Unal blossomed into a star for Getafe, scoring 16 times under Quique Sanchez Flores and any incoming striker will likely have to function with the Turkish target man.