Gareth Bale drops future hint as Wales seal World Cup spot

Gareth Bale has confirmed he will play on next season after Wales clinched their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Skipper Bale is still the star man for his national team and he produced a match winning performance as Rob Page’s side edged out Ukraine in Cardiff.

Bale’s deflected free kick secured a 1-0 win in Welsh capital and the 32-year-old was overjoyed at full time.

Bale has already updated fans over his exit from Real Madrid when his contract expires this month with attention now turning to his next step.

The outgoing Los Blancos star previously rejected suggestions of his possible retirement hinging on Wales’ qualification but he will now continue ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November.

“It’s the greatest result in the history of Welsh football”, as per reports from Wales Online.

“The most important thing is to get through it and get to the World Cup. I gave my all on the pitch and I was running a bit on empty.

“(Is retirement delayed?) Yes, a little bit. I do have offers!”

Bale is now expected to take a break in the coming weeks before making a decision on his new club with Championship side Cardiff City the front runners to agree a short term deal with him.

