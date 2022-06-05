Gareth Bale clinches career dream as Wales seal World Cup spot

Gareth Bale clinched a lifelong dream as Wales secured their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Bale remains the star man for his national team and the veteran forward turned in a typically crucial display for Rob Page’s side against Ukraine in Cardiff.

Just days after confirming his incoming free transfer exit from Real Madrid the 32-year-old led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.

With the final European qualification place on the line in the Welsh capital, it was Bale who made the key difference before the break, as his deflected free kick eventually sealed a 1-0 win.

Wales will now face off with the United States, Iran and old enemies England in Qatar, as the final name for Group B was added.

“The result is the greatest in Welsh football history”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“We’re going to a World Cup!

“It means everything, what dreams are made of, we’ve worked towards it since I first came in here.

“Words can’t describe how we feel at the moment.”

Bale is now expected to take a break in the coming weeks before making a decision on his new club when his nine-year stay in Madrid is officially ended on June 30.

