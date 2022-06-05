Fourth team emerges as option for Valencia’s Carlos Soler

Valencia’s summer plans are defined as much by sales as they are by signings. One name that almost seems certain to exit is Carlos Soler.

The Spanish international has just a year left on his contract this summer and there is little sign of a new one being negotiated. All signs point to the fact that Valencia will try to sell him this summer.

Although not if Juventus have their way. The Turin club want him to run down his contract and join them for free next summer.

Meanwhile the player himself would rather stay in Spain, but the interested parties Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are yet to make any firm offers either to him or the club.

According to Marca, a fourth team is now on the scene for Soler. Napoli would be interested in taking him to Italy and partnering him with compatriot Fabian Ruiz. With none of the other teams going all out for Soler, Napoli may use some of the money gained from their Champions League qualification to take him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Soler is clearly a very talented midfielder but the reluctance of the traditional powers to take a definitive step for Soler perhaps alludes to the fact that they don’t feel he is a differential factor for their teams. That may well hinder their hopes of securing his signature too.