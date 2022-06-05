Barcelona win prestigious national youth tournament La Liga Promises

Once again Barcelona fans can be confident that their famed La Masia academy is producing the goods. The Alevin A side (Under 12s) have come out victorious from the La Liga Promises tournament after beating Valencia in the final.

On the 29th edition of the tournament, Barcelona ended up unbeaten over the three days of matches. The event took place at Villarreal’s training ground.

Valencia knocked out Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Real Madrid on their way to the final but couldn’t get over the line, despite an excellent free-kick from David Albelda junior. The son of the legendary Valencia midfielder of the same name was one of the stars of the tournament.

💎​ Esta joya se llama DAVID y se apellida ALBELDA. La 'rosquita'. 🫠

El golazo del @Academia_VCF. 🤩​#LaLigaPromises Santander pic.twitter.com/ENA4fytK10 — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 5, 2022

Yet goals from Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, Guifre Valdivia and Hugo Garces made it 3-1 in the final and ensured the trophy would be heading up the coast to Catalonia. The latter of the three was also named MVP of the tournament and scored 4 goals throughout the competition, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Máxima 𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐂𝐈𝐎́𝐍. 😬 💙​❤️​ ¡@FCBmasia anota el segundo y se pone por delante en la FINAL de #LaLigaPromises Santander! pic.twitter.com/xA8JqbuVkH — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 5, 2022

Previous editions of the competition have unearthed the likes of Andres Iniesta amongst others and are often filled with scouts looking to get a headstart on the brightest talents across the country.