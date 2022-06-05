Barcelona to meet with Leeds in England over Raphinha deal

With Ousmane Dembele seemingly on his way out of Barcelona, the Catalans are focused on securing his replacement. One name has been circulating with regard to the wide position vacated by Dembele, Leeds United’s Raphinha.

Sport say that Sporting Director Mateu Alemany will travel to Leeds early next week in order to try and speed up things with the Brazilian winger.

The chief issue is that with Leeds United surviving the drop, Raphinha’s release clause was not set at €25m as would’ve been the case if they had been relegated. As it is, Leeds are intent on receiving around €65m for Raphinha, while Barcelona are hoping not to pay more than €40m. The negotiation seems tricky at best and Barca will likely try and include players such as Oscar Mingueza to sweeten the deal.

As if there wasn’t enough difficulty already involved, another team has entered the fray. Liverpool are supposedly interested in taking the Brazilian to Anfield and will likely have far more financial power to exercise too. That’s according to The Mirror, as carried by Sport. Raphinha is seen as an alternative to the potential departure of Sadio Mane and Liverpool may well offer Takumi Minamino as part of their deal.

Either way it seems tricky for Barcelona to meet Leeds‘ demands and if they did, they would likely be outbid by Liverpool. Once again it seems they will be relying on the desire of the player to come to Barcelona in order to gain his signature.